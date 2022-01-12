Donnelly hails 'huge milestone' as Ireland administers ten millionth Covid vaccine dose

Ireland is administering its ten millionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine this morning.

That's according to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, who called the news a "huge milestone".

Commenting on Twitter, he said, "Huge milestone being reached in our Covid-19 vaccination programme this morning. The [ten] millionth dose of a vaccine is being administered! A huge thank you to all the staff and volunteers, GP practices and pharmacies for their work."

The news comes as Ireland surpasses one million positive Covid-19 cases.

According to the Covid-19 Data Hub, 7,512,535 first and second doses have been administered (as well as 237,398 single dose vaccines) since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 2,416,945 booster vaccines.

Cabinet is expected to meet this morning (January 12) to discuss the possibility of reducing restrictions for boosted individuals, despite what the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called a "tidal wave" of Omicron.

Vaccines alone do not prevent the spread of #COVID19.

Please keep:

Wearing well-fitted masks

↔️ Safe distancing

Avoiding crowds

️ Cleaning your hands

Opening windows



Do it all to lower your risk! pic.twitter.com/dLRN9kY5sJ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 11, 2022

The WHO warned this week that half of Europe's population may be infected with Covid-19 within weeks due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

The group is encouraging people to continue taking primary precautions to prevent Covid-19 spread, stating: "Vaccines alone do not prevent the spread of Covid-19. Please keep wearing well-fitted masks, safe distancing, avoiding crowds, cleaning your hands, opening windows. Do it all to lower your risk!"

As of 8am this morning (January 12), 1055 people with Covid-19 are currently in Irish hospitals, seven fewer than yesterday.

Ninety two people with Covid-19 are in ICU (as of yesterday morning).