Most people want tighter Covid-19 restrictions for unvaccinated people
With the spread of the Omicron variant, 67% think restrictions need to be tightened for the unvaccinated and 51% agree that recent restrictions were needed for everyone, according to a new iReach survey.
67% think restrictions need to be tightened for the unvaccinated with 47% agreeing with recent Government restrictions which saw pubs close at 8pm and a restriction on the numbers meeting indoors and event capacities.
According to the research, 30% think the government should have waited until the New Year to implement new restrictions, however 51% think it was the right decision.
32% think restrictions should be loosened (36% of men and 27% of women). 47% of 18-24 year olds think restrictions should be loosened, compared to 28% of those aged 55+.
67% think restrictions should be tightened for the unvaccinated. 25-34 are most in favour of additional restrictions for the unvaccinated at 71%. Only 47% of 35-44 year olds say the same.
Almost 1 in 3 (30%) think the government should have waited until the new year to implement restrictions. More than half (51%) disagree – and think the right decision was made.
Half (50%) of 18-24 year olds believe the government should have waited until the new year. Those aged 55+ (61%) most agreed with the government’s decision to implement restrictions before the new year.
