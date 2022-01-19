Invasive alien species in Irish waterways to be tackled in new campaign

A new campaign to tackle invasive alien species in Irish waterways has been launched today (January 19).

The 'Check, Clean, Dry' campaign encourages water users to help reduce the risk of spreading non-native species and disease to protect Ireland's biodiversity.

As part of the campaign, people are advised to check boats, equipment, clothing and footwear for any plant or animal material including seeds, spores and soil; to clean and wash all equipment thoroughly; and to dry all equipment and clothing for at least 48 hours.

It's noted that some species can live for several days or even weeks in moist conditions, and disinfecting is recommended if complete drying is not possible.

Ecologist with Leave No Trace Ireland, Padraic Creedon, is urging water users to take heed of the campaign as Ireland's native wildlife and environment faces "an increased threat" from non-native species.

He said, "These are non-native species that have been introduced by human intervention, outside their natural range that can threaten our native wildlife, cause damage to our environment, economy and human health."

According to Mr Creedon, water Soldier (Stratiotes aloides), chub, and pink salmon are just some of the species threatening the country's waterways.

Invasive alien species are those that have been introduced (deliberately or accidentally) by people which negatively affect the economy, wildlife or habitats of the island of Ireland.

The number introduced into the country has reportedly increased by 183% between 1961 and 2010.

Human activities are the primary cause, with many species escaping from gardens and farms (such as the American mink and giant rhubarb), while others arrive as hitch hikers alongside imported goods.

The Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, called tackling the issue "vital" to halting biodiversity loss.

He said, "Invasive species are a serious threat to our biodiversity, and I fully support the efforts of Leave No Trace and their partners in this new campaign to raise awareness about Check Clean Dry protocols."

He expressed hope that the campaign will improve biosecurity measures across Ireland.