Just over 8,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed after first full day without restrictions

THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this Sunday been notified of 4,731 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19.
On Saturday, 3,395 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. The combined total is 8,126*.
As of 8am today, 845 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 79 are in ICU. On Saturday morning, there were 836 Covid-19 patients in hospitals; 78 in intensive care.
These data are provisional
Cllr Micheál Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig is studying cookery as part of a project to help food outlets in the area put the parish of Annagry on the map as a food destination
The driver was stopped by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit after being detected driving at 129km/h
Five Donegal men have raised thousands for their local RNLI, from left to right: Daniel Friel, Gary Doherty (Tim), Kevin Mooney, Neil Doherty (Brummie) and Kevin Doherty (Tim)
