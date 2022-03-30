Search

31 Mar 2022

'Security arrangement' costs for high-profile public figures tripled in 2021, government agency reveals

Ciarán Mather

30 Mar 2022 4:55 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A government agency has found that 'security arrangement' costs at private residences tripled in 2021.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) said that €700,000 was spent last year: a substantial increase from €213,024 spent for similar security arrangements in 2020.

In total, €920,811 was spent on security at private residences by the OPW in the last two years.

Most of these arrangements are generally made for Cabinet ministers, judges and other high-profile public figures, and often involve the erection of fences or walls, locking systems for doors, and/or installation of CCTV.

Security expert and Senate Candidate for Trinity College Dublin, Tom Clonan, referred to this increased spend is 'a sign of the times we live in.'

He pointed to protests at politicians’ houses, instead of their constituency clinics, as one example behind this change indeed.

One example of such an event occurred in February of last year, when a security fence had been erected outside Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly’s home in response to security concerns.

