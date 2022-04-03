Gardaí renew appeal for missing teenage girl

It is believed that Jessica may be in the Dublin area
Gardaí in Tralee are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Jessica Raymond who has been missing from Tralee, Co. Kerry, since the afternoon of Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Jessica is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
It is believed that Jessica may be in the Dublin area.
Anyone with information on Jessica's whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
