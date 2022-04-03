Man in his 20's latest victim of fatal shooting in Dublin

The victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Finglas early on Sunday morning
A man has been killed in a shooting incident in Dublin.
The shooting happened in the Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas in the early hours of Sunday.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 4.30am.
The victim, in his 20s, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out by the state pathologist.
The scene remained sealed off for a Garda technical examination on Sunday morning.
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
