Pandemic bonus for frontline workers expected in next payroll

A bonus payment for frontline healthcare workers in recognition of their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to come through in their next payroll, it has been confirmed.

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly welcomed developments that have been made to implement the Government decision to provide a Covid Recognition Payment to eligible public service healthcare and ambulance workers, in recognition of their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic bonus is expected to be worth between €600 and €1,000 in recognition of the contribution made by frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic.

It had originally been expected that the money would be paid to health staff, who worked in very difficult circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic, in February or March.

The payment of €1,000 will not be subject to income tax, USC, or PRSI.

Minister Donnelly told the Dáil in January, the measure will be ring fenced to staff ordinarily onsite in COVID-19 exposed healthcare environments within the period between 1 March 2020 and 30 June 2021.

Announcing the news that the payment is due to be processed, he said: "I welcome the significant efforts made to progress the payment of this measure. This is the result of extensive work by officials in my Department and the HSE, as well as consultations between the HSE, Department of Health and health sector trade unions. The necessary circulars to activate this payment have been finalised and will be published by the HSE early next week.

"The payment will be made as soon as possible to those who are confirmed as eligible, through the next available payroll, subject to local processes," Minister Donnelly said.

"This measure was introduced as a token of the appreciation and gratitude that myself, my colleagues in Government and the Irish people have for the ongoing efforts of our frontline public sector healthcare workers to protect us all from the worst impacts of COVID-19.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all involved – in particular our frontline public sector healthcare workers and the unions who represent them – for their patience and extensive engagement while this important once off measure was progressed.

“A further phase of this payment will include arrangements for paying those eligible staff that are not employed by the HSE / Section 38 agencies (eg: Private Sector Nursing Homes / Hospices), further details of this phase will be announced in due course," Minister Donnelly said.