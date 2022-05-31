REVEALED: The main reason why people don't respond to job adverts

Seven out of ten people say the lack of salary information on a job advertisement has stopped them applying for a role.

This is one of the findings in a wide ranging survey conducted by leading Irish recruitment company, FRS Recruitment.

FRS Recruitment has been undertaking their Employment Insights Survey on an annual basis since 2009.

Their latest survey was conducted throughout April 2022 with more than 1,300 people participating.

The survey also detected an air of confidence in the jobs market as three out of every five people (57%) surveyed believe there will be more job opportunities available to them in 2022 compared to last year.

And 8 out of 10 (82%) believe they would secure new employment within three months or less if they lost their job. This is up from the 68% who thought they would secure new employment in the same timeframe when this survey was conducted in 2021.

Levels of job security have also improved in the last year, with only 38% now fearing for their employment, compared to 58% in 2021.

Six out of ten employers (60%) are now looking beyond Ireland when it comes to sourcing new staff. While 5 out of 8 employers (62%) also say that rising inflation has impacted on their recruitment outlook this year.

Salary is now the most important priority when seeking a new role, with 65% saying that was a factor. The job itself, which had been the top choice for the past two years has fallen to second place with 60% saying that impacts on their decision, followed by benefits (58%) and work life balance (53%).

Seven out of ten employees (71%) also say they expect to receive a pay rise this year.

Only 46% would be willing to consider a pay cut if their job was at risk. This is down from the 60% when the same question was posed in the 2021 survey.

“In that environment it should come as no surprise that candidates want to see salary information included in a job advertisement,” said Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS Recruitment.

“This is a common refrain we hear from candidates, they want to get a better idea as to what package is on offer before they even begin the application process these days. There is also a growing belief amongst candidates that they will have no difficulty securing alternative employment as there are plenty of options out there so more will opt for the role that provides the type of information they are seeking.

“This change in outlook is also having a knock on effect on employers. They are reporting a decrease in the number of applications and a reduction in the level of suitability. It highlights just how difficult it is becoming for companies to find the right talent.

"This is also illustrated by the increased focus employers are putting on sourcing talent from overseas, a trend we in FRS Recruitment have noticed has grown in the last six months plus. All of this highlights the importance of finding and retaining key talent and we expect this, along with the wider inflationary issues in the economy, will put further pressure on salaries as the year progresses,” Ms McCormack said.

FRS Recruitment is one of Ireland's leading recruitment businesses. It has 10 offices nationwide, with locations in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry, Kilkenny, Offaly, Cavan and Roscommon. A 100% Irish business, FRS Recruitment is part of the FRS Network – the social enterprise co-operative.