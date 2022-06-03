M50 northbound to be closed for hours following fatal crash

Gardai are at the scene of a serious road collision on the M50 northbound following a fatality.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area due to the crash.

Gardai said the road crash happened at around 2pm which resulted in a fatality, but did not provide any further details.

The road is currently closed between junction nine Red Cow and junction seven Lucan northbound, and diversions in place.

Gardai also urged all road users on the N7 northbound to try and avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.

Motorist are advised to follow the diversion route from J9 N'bound back to J7 as shown in the photo. All lanes are expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic is extremely heavy on both sides of the motorway. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/8PVLRXogkU — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) June 3, 2022

The garda traffic Twitter account stated that the M50 Northbound is expected to remain closed for a number of hours while emergency services attend the scene.

“Traffic travelling on the N7 Northbound should also try to avoid the area or take an alternative route,” it added.

The Twitter account also warned motorists that traffic was “extremely heavy” on both sides of the motorway, and urged users to avoid it.

Gardai have asked any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the M50 Northbound before Junction 9 prior to the road being closed or to any road users who may have passed the scene to make it available.