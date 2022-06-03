Two motorcyclists killed in road collision with truck

Two motorcyclists have been killed in a road collision on the M50.
The collision, which occurred between junction nine Red Cow and junction seven Lucan northbound, involved two motorcycles and a truck.
Gardai confirmed the men, aged in their 50s and 60s, died at the scene.
The truck driver was uninjured.
A spokesman for An Garda Siochana said they are aware of graphic images of the collision being shared across social media and messaging services.
They have appealed to the public not to share this material as it is “disrespectful to the deceased and their family and friends”.
The road, which was closed for a number of hours as gardai investigated the incident, has now reopened fully.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area following the crash.
Gardai said the road crash happened at around 2pm.
Forensic Collision Investigators have concluded a technical examination of the scene, gardai said.
Earlier on Friday, garda traffic Twitter account stated that the M50 Northbound would be closed for a number of hours while emergency services attend the scene.
“Traffic travelling on the N7 Northbound should also try to avoid the area or take an alternative route,” it added.
Gardai have asked any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the M50 Northbound before Junction nine prior to the road being closed or to any road users who may have passed the scene to make it available.
Mr Sean Doherty of the Finn Harps Lotto Committee presents Bridget Dowds (with Sarah and Lexie!) Ballybofey with a cheque for €5100, the jackpot in the Finn Harps Lotto. Photo: Gerard McHugh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.