Search

06 Jun 2022

Two men killed in three-car collision

Two men killed in three-car collision

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jun 2022 9:58 PM

Two people have been killed in a three-car road crash in Co Sligo.

Gardai are currently at the scene of the collision that happened on the N15 in Rathcormack on Sunday afternoon, at approximately 5.20pm.

Gardai said that three cars were involved in the collision.

Two men, the driver and passenger of one vehicle, were fatally injured during the collision.

The bodies of both men remain at the scene. Emergency services are also at the scene.

The N15 is currently closed between Sligo town and Drumcliffe while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

The road will remain closed overnight with local diversions in place.

Gardai in Sligo are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, of the Rathcormack area between 5pm and 5.30pm are asked to make this available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo garda station on 071 915 7000 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media