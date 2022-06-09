Search

09 Jun 2022

Ulster Covenant printing plate to go under the hammer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 2:19 PM

A 110-year-old printing plate inscribed with the words of the Ulster Covenant is going under the hammer.

Hundreds of thousands of unionists signed the Ulster Solemn League and Covenant in 1912 as they pledged to resist Home Rule on the island of Ireland.

The plate was used to print copies of the covenant during the turbulent constitutional crisis.

It is one of a series of historically significant lots up for auction related to the political upheaval on the island in the early decades of the 20th century.

Next week’s sale at Bloomfield Auctions in Belfast will also feature two items linked to republican leader Michael Collins.

A set of chairs that Collins once gifted to one of his sisters as a wedding present is open for bids, as is an Irish flag that flew from his state car.

In recent months, the auction house sold a stick once used by Collins for £52,000 and a lock of the IRA commander’s hair for £18,000.

Managing director of Bloomfield Auctions Karl Bennett said the sale of the inscribed plate was timely, given last year’s centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland.

“Northern Ireland has just celebrated an historic milestone, which makes the sale of this plate even more poignant,” he said.

“The plate we have up for sale is 110 years old and is inscribed with the Ulster Covenant. It would make a fantastic addition to a museum’s collection or for someone with a keen interest in history.

“We believe that this was the proof plate for the printing of the Ulster Covenant and I would expect it to make between £10,000 and £12,000.”

Mr Bennett added: “Also, as part of Tuesday’s sale, we have a set of chairs that Collins once gifted to one of his sisters as a wedding present.

“The set of six arts and crafts-style chairs were first sold some years ago by Michael Powell, Collins’ grandnephew.

“The chairs are very much in the style of the period. They come with a leather back and seat along with an oak frame.

“Alongside the chairs, we also have an Irish flag for sale which is from Collins’ own state car. I know there will be a lot of interest in these items, and I would estimate that the chairs will make between £5,000 to £7,000 and the flag will make £1,000 to £2,000.

“This upcoming sale is particularly interesting in that we have items from both sides of Irish history up for sale. These items are ideal for someone’s collection who is particularly interested in this important and turbulent time in our history.

“At Bloomfield Auctions, we believe that items such as these are vital to remembering as well as treasuring the past.”

The sale will take place on Tuesday June 14 both online and in the auction house. For more information visit www.bloomfieldauctions.co.uk

