Teenager dies following crash involving car and lorry

A teenager has died following a collision involving a car and a lorry in County Cavan.

Gardai are at the scene of the fatal crash which occurred at approximately 6pm on Thursday on the N3, Kilnaleck, some 65 miles north-west of Dublin.

A boy aged 17 was seriously injured during the collision. He was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he later died.

A woman in her 50s and man in his 40s were also taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N3 between Butlersbridge and Belturbet, between 5:45pm and 6:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigators.