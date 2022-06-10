Search

10 Jun 2022

Warning over rising Covid-19 cases as patients in hospital almost double in fortnight

Warning over rising Covid-19 cases as patients in hospital almost double in fortnight

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 4:02 PM

The Minister for Health has warned about rising Covid-19 cases after the number of patients in hospital almost double in less than a fortnight.

Stephen Donnelly said it has soared to over 300 patients with Covid-19 from around 160 a week and a half ago.

Figures from the Department of Health shows a sharp rise since the end of May.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar warned it could be the start of a Covid “summer wave”, while Mr Donnelly said they are watching the figures closely.

“What we’re seeing is a very significant increase in a very short period of time. What concerns me is that when you look at previous patterns of hospitalisation, they spiked very, very quickly,” Mr Donnelly said on Friday.

“Now thankfully, because of the vaccine programme, and because so many people participated, even in the Omicron wave, the numbers in intensive care and the numbers who became really, very sick and the mortality levels stayed thankfully low.

“However, we still had an awful lot of Covid patients in the hospitals, and that leads to cancellation of elective care, which has huge knock on effects for non-Covid patients.

“As you know, dealing with the waiting lists now is an absolute priority.

“So the advice I have is that whilst the mortality rates and severe illness rates would likely stay low, if we are looking at another substantial increase in hospitalisations, that of course has an impact on our efforts on waiting lists and on elective care.”

Stephen Donnelly meets with Stella Kyriakides
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin. (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said around one third of those eligible for the second booster have taken it and urged those over the age of 65 to get their second booster.

Mr Donnelly also said that no questions have been raised within his department about the possibility of bringing in restrictions.

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly said he would also like to see the planned 1,000 euro bonus payment for healthcare workers paid quicker.

Around 74,000 frontline workers are still waiting on the bonus, which is a mark of their contribution during the pandemic.

The bonus was announced by Government earlier this year, but thousands of healthcare workers are still waiting on the payment.

Mr Donnelly said some 26,000 HSE staff have received the bonus, with further payments to be made in the next fortnight.

“The HSE is moving quickly in terms of the fortnightly payroll to get everyone who’s eligible,” Mr Donnelly added.

“We’d all like to have seen it happen quicker. However, one of the reasons it has taken this time is that there was a very important interaction with the representative bodies.

“The unions quite rightly engaged with the department, engaged with the HSE to tease out exactly what staff would get.

“It’s very clear that the nurses, the doctors, the health and social care professionals, the porters, all of those providing direct patient assistance and care would get it. One of the questions quite rightly asked was, well, what about the cleaning staff? What about the catering staff? What about the security staff? What about all of these people?

“The government position, my position is unambiguous on this, which is yes, absolutely.

“Anyone who’s working, be they employed directly by us, they must be included.

“Those conversations went on until mid April, and then the HSE published the detail around that.

“Since then, the HSE has been moving now.

“The payments then to the voluntary sector, and to the organisations like home care provider, that is being progressed as well.

“However, the Department and the HSE need sight to know that the payments are being made to those eligible staff to make sure that is happening properly and the right amounts are being transferred and the right people are getting it.

“There is more work because it takes longer to do that administratively than our own people.

“I have been advised that we’re going to see an awful lot more now as the fortnightly payroll occurs.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media