Median price of Irish homes over 12 months revealed by CSO

Homes purchased in Ireland over the last year cost a median amount of almost €300,000.

That's according to the latest Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) released today (June 15) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which reveals the median price of a dwelling in the 12 months to April 2022 was €286,000.

The RPPI increased by 14% nationally in the same time period, with prices in Dublin rising by 11.5% and prices outside Dublin up by 16.4% compared to a year earlier.

Commenting on results for April 2022, Statistician Viacheslav Voronovich said, "Residential property prices rose by 14.2% in the 12 months to April 2022, down from 15.1% in the year to March 2022."

The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Dublin City at 12.7%, while Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown saw a rise of 9.0%.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 16.4% and apartment prices rose by 16.3%.

The region outside Dublin which saw the largest rise in house prices was the Border area at 22.1%, while house prices in the Mid-West increased by 11.7%.

The report also found non-household entities purchased 11,733 dwellings at market prices in 2021, a slight increase of 0.3% on the 11,701 purchases made by them in 2020.

The same entities in the NACE sector (such as education and health) purchased residential dwellings with a total value of over €1 billion in 2021.

Industries specialising in finance and insurance were the second largest buyers, with the value of dwelling purchases totalling €846 million.

Last year, dwellings worth €564.6 million at market prices were purchased by non-household entities with an address outside of Ireland.

Viacheslav added, "The total value of the purchases by non-household entities in 2021 was €3.5 billion, an increase of just 0.2% on the 2020 value."