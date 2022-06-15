Search

15 Jun 2022

RTE disappointed by Dublin Pride’s move to axe media partnership

15 Jun 2022 3:35 PM

RTE has expressed disappointment at a decision by Dublin Pride to end its relationship with the broadcaster after criticising its handling of on-air debates on transgender issues.

Dublin Pride announced on Tuesday the termination of its media partnership with RTE after voicing concern about recent discussions on transgender topics on the Liveline radio show, which is presented by Joe Duffy.

The organisation, which organises the annual Pride programme of events in the city, said it was “angered and disappointed” by the content of the radio debates, claiming they had breached trust with the LGBTQ+ community and caused “untold hurt”.

In response, the broadcaster said: “RTE is disappointed with the decision to end a partnership we had developed together with a range of bodies over the last three years.

“Standing with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month sends an important signal that RTE is here to serve everyone and over the last three years RTE has sought to include these communities and extend understanding through a range of specially-produced content, campaigns and partnerships.

“Public discussion – sometimes uncomfortable, difficult and contentious – is central to RTE’s prescribed purpose.

“RTE is acutely aware that discussions on issues such as gender and identity are deeply personal to many. It is important we listen to them, their families and those close to them, and it is also important that we allow our audiences engage with and understand the issues involved.

“RTE will, consistent with its statutory obligations, respond to any formal complaints concerning the broadcasts.

“RTE will continue to stand with our LGBTQ+ staff and the wider community during Pride month and beyond.

“In time, we hope that we will once again get the opportunity to continue to develop our partnership with Dublin Pride.”

