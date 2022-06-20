Bodies of elderly man and woman found in Tipperary home

The bodies of an elderly man and elderly woman have been discovered in a Co Tipperary home.
The discovery was made on Monday afternoon in the townland of Cloneen, near the Tipperary-Kilkenny border.
Gardaí said they are investigating “all circumstances” following the discovery.
The scene was preserved on Monday evening pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified, Gardaí said.
Ukrainian families and Ukrainian elected member Svitlana Bohatyrchuk Kryvko pictured with AILG President Cllr Nicholas Crossan and Kerry Mayor Cllr Jimmy Moloney, Tralee Mayor Johnnie Wall
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.