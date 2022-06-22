Gardai call off search for missing teenager following discovery of body

An Garda Síochána has called off the search for a missing teenager following the discovery of a body.
On Monday June 20, Gardai asked for public assistance in finding 18 year old Sean Carr after he had been reported missing.
Today (Wednesday June 22), the public appeal has been stood down after the body of a man was found in Killurin, Co Wexford.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter.
No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.
