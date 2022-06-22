Custom dogs sniff out drugs worth 370,000 euros in parcels labelled as ‘tea’

Revenue officers have seized illegal drugs worth an estimated 450,000 euro at two premises in Dublin and a premises in Athlone.

On Tuesday, drugs worth an estimated 370,000 euro were found at two Dublin premises.

This included almost 18kgs of herbal cannabis, and small quantities of butane honey oil, cannabis resin, MDMA, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids.

The illegal drugs were concealed in parcels that originated in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom and were labelled as tuxedos, tea, board games, jeans, car organisers and pet blanket, Revenue said.

The parcels were destined for addresses across the country, and were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam.

In a separate seizure on Monday, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone, seized almost 4kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of 80,000 euro.

The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Investigations into both seizures, which were carried out as part of routine operations, are ongoing.