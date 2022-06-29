Major reforms to three 'vital' unemployment schemes approved by Cabinet

Major reforms to three schemes providing unemployed people with community work have been approved by Cabinet.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, announced the news today after securing approval for changes to Community Employment (CE), Tús and the Rural Social Scheme (RSS).

Changes include a removal of the six year time limit for RSS, extension of eligibility for Tús, and flexibility to allow schemes to recruit directly.

According to the minister, scheme workers provide a "vital role" in local communities across the country.

She said, "These schemes support a range of vital local services in areas such as childcare, meals on wheels, the maintenance and upkeep of local amenities and other vital work in our communities.

"We now have record employment in Ireland with over 2.5 million people at work. While this is hugely positive it does present challenges for local schemes in terms of recruitment which in turn has a knock-on effect on the delivery of important local services in communities.

"The changes that I am announcing today will extend the eligibility criteria for these schemes and will also provide additional flexibility to local supervisors when it comes to the recruitment and retention of participants.

"I’m from a rural community myself and I have always been a passionate believer in the benefits of programmes like CE, Tús and RSS both for participants and for communities."

Currently 19,000 people are participants of CE, 5,000 on Tús and just under 3,000 on the RSS, with government investment in the schemes totaling over €500m this year.

The new measures are in addition to previous changes introduced earlier in 2022, allowing participants on CE and RSS aged over 60 to remain on schemes until retirement.

The application process for an ex-gratia payment for CE supervisors and assistant supervisors is also being opened as of today at a cost of over €24m (June 29), with 2,500 people expected to benefit.

Minister Humphreys said, "I am pleased to announce that the application process for the ex-gratia payment for CE supervisors and assistant supervisors is now open.

"My Department will shortly write to CE supervisors and CE assistant supervisors who may have an immediate entitlement inviting them to apply for this payment.”

Minister for State, Joe O'Brien TD, also commented on today's news.

He said, "It is clear that with the increased turnover of participants on schemes, post COVID, and in the tightening labour market, schemes are finding it difficult to recruit sufficient number of participants. This could lead to difficulties for schemes maintaining vital community services.

"The changes announced today will support schemes by strengthening the recruitment process, allow schemes retain more participants beyond their standard contract time limits, as well as removing the six-year time limit for the final group of RSS participants to whom it still applied."