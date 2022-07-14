'This is a big win' - EU adopts proposals for cancer patients legal 'Right To Be Forgotten'

Ireland South MEP Deidre Clune says cancer survivors are a step closer to having the legal ‘Right To Be Forgotten’ when seeking financial services.

A European Parliament Committee has adopted MEP Clune’s proposals to include the provision in the EU's major Consumer Credit Directive.

Recent research from the Irish Cancer Society found that many people affected by cancer are being refused insurance, mortgage protection cover and other financial products because of their medical history.

MEP Clune says:

“This is a big win for the many cancer survivors who are facing unjust financial penalties, years after their treatment has come to an end.

France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands already have ‘Right To Be Forgotten’ laws meaning former cancer patients don’t have to disclose their previous diagnosis when, for instance, applying for a mortgage 10 years after the end of their treatment.

The Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee has confirmed it agrees that these ‘Right To Be Forgotten’ rules should apply to all Member States including Ireland.

Now that they have been adopted the ‘Right To Be Forgotten’ provisions will be part of the Consumer Credit Directive trilogue negotiations between the European Parliament, Council and Commission."