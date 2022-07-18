Search

18 Jul 2022

Leona Maguire to be reunited with golf bag lost at Dublin Airport

Leona Maguire to be reunited with golf bag lost at Dublin Airport

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 4:06 PM

Golf star Leona Maguire’s urgent plea to find her golf bag has been answered after her luggage was located ahead of a tournament.

The Cavan native posted a message on social media in a bid to find her missing clubs after she flew to Geneva in Switzerland for the Amundi Evian Championship.

She posted on Twitter: “Really need help from someone at Dublin Airport or DAA.

“Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between checking and take-off.

“@FlySWISS and @swissportNews have no idea where it is. Need it urgently for @EvianChamp major this week.”

The 27-year-old said AirTags did not work as Swiss Airlines could not locate the bag in its system.

But within an hour of the post appearing, a Twitter user replied that his sister, who appears to work at Dublin Airport, had found the missing bag.

The sports star, ranked 19th in the world, replied: “Just spoke to a legend called Claire? Found the bag.”

Staff at the airport are working to reunite the golfer with her clubs.

The tournament gets under way on Thursday.

