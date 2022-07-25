Man and woman killed in Limerick road crash

A man and woman have been killed and three other people including an infant have been taken to hospital after a collision in Co Limerick on Sunday evening.

A car and a van collided on the N21 at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell at around 9.25pm, Gardai said.

The man and the woman, both aged in their 30s and travelling in the car, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies have been taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The occupants of the van, a man and woman in their 20s and a male infant, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but Gardai said they are believed to be uninjured.

The road is currently closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Separately, Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Co Mayo that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

The collision happened at 3.15am at Dooagh in Keel, Achill.

A pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Mayo University Hospital.

There were no other injuries reported and the scene is currently preserved for forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.