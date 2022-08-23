MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding missing 14-year-old

James is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build, with brown hair
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old James Nelson, who is missing from the Dublin 8 area since Friday August 19, 2022.
When last seen, he was wearing a black Umbro t-shirt, black Umbro tracksuit and dark coloured runners.
Anyone with information on James whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
TCS Letterkenny Employees; Brian Kelly, Aisling Hannigan and Naomi Fisher and launching the Walk in the Park for ACT for Meningitis on Saturday from 10am-12 noon
The Ukrainian community have asked everyone to help them mark independence day tomorrow, Wednesday August 24 in Letterkenny
