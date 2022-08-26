Ireland’s homeless figures reach new record high

The number of adults and children who are homeless has reached a new record high of 10,568, according to Department of Housing’s official figures for July.

The previous peak was in October 2019, when 10,514 people were recorded as being in emergency accommodation.

The department’s latest monthly figures show there are 7,431 adults and 3,137 children who are in accommodation for people who are homeless across Ireland.

Since @DarraghOBrienTD ended the ban on evictions in April 21 homeless has surged to its highest level ever Latest figured from @DeptHousingIRL 🚨Adults 7431 (+26% on April 21)🚨Children 3137 (+43%)🚨Total 10568 (+30%) Where is the Minister? Where is his emergency response? pic.twitter.com/QS0yjrJF6Q — Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) August 26, 2022

This comes after a record high number of young adults were registered as homeless in April, when the number of homeless people passed the 10,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began.

The numbers have been increasing steadily in the department’s monthly figures since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Reacting to the figures, Labour housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan said: “It is a national shame at a time of rising cost of living we also have record levels of people and families without a home.

“It is not right and more needs to be done. We have the resources but not the political will and that needs to change.

“We need to see local authorities empowered to buy homes where families avail of the (Housing Assistance Payment) HAP scheme to ensure that they are protected from small landlords selling up.

“The failure of the government to put in place measures to protect renters is having enormous social consequences across the generations and we have to say enough is enough.

“There is a whole suite of measures available to the government if they would listen. A good start is the introduction of an immediate ban on evictions to stop people entering homelessness from the private market, tighter grounds for evictions, a temporary rent freeze and for tenants to be given the same rights as businesses.

“It is not rocket science.”

The department’s housing figures record the number of homeless people housed in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month.