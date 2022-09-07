Funeral for young jockey Jack de Bromhead to be held

The funeral of Jack de Bromhead will take place later today following his tragic death in a pony racing accident in Ireland.

The 13-year-old, whose father is Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead, died following a fall from a pony while riding at the Glenbeigh Festival in Co Kerry in the south-west of the country on Saturday.

His death has caused widespread shock among the Irish racing community.

His funeral mass will be held at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Butlerstown in Co Waterford at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation.

On Sunday afternoon, there was an official notice posted online, followed by a heartfelt note from his grieving family.

It read: “On September 3rd we said goodbye to our extraordinary, beautiful 13-year-old son, Jack.

“A one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible – he will be forever present in our lives. Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul. He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day – an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh.

“Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind. Our hearts are truly broken.

“He made so many friends wherever he went and they felt his special, unique and loyal touch on their lives too. We ask that they please celebrate and love him as we know he would have wished.

“Jack has lived so many more years than the 13 – he filled every moment of his days, always busy, forever curious grasping at life and new interests.

“The passion he had for his family and friends extended to all his hobbies and interests – too many to fit into 13 years and certainly too busy to spend more than a minute more than he had to in the classroom.

“It started with his work on the farm, the tractor, the cattle, the ponies and horses. He was a passionate expert on them all by the time he was 10. By 11 he was offering expert advice and consultation to his father on training horses as he developed his fathers passion for all aspects of racing.”

His parents, Heather and Henry, said he recently started a new school where he made new friends.

“Jack’s friendships were of the deep and loyal kind and treasured by him,” they added.

“Jack, you will be with us always at home in your family and friends’ hearts. Always present, always cherished with so many memories from your packed, extraordinary life.

“Deeply loved and missed by your parents, Henry and Heather, your sisters Mia and Georgia, your grandparents Andrew, Marian, Harry and Sally, your aunts and uncles, extended family and friends.”