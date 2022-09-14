Gardaí and family of missing man concerned for his welfare

The family of a missing 26-year-old man are concerned for his welfare after he went missing yesterday (Tuesday September 13).
An Garda Síochána are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Bernard McConway, who was last seen in the Buncrana area of Co Donegal yesterday evening.
Bernard is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a medium build, light brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Bernard's whereabouts are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
