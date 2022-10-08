Bishops comfort the people of Creeslough following ‘heart-breaking’ tragedy

Donegal's Catholic and Church of Ireland bishops have been comforting the community in Creeslough following Friday's explosion which has claimed at least nine lives.

The Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian visited the scene of devastation at the Applegreen service station on Friday night and was in the village again on Saturday when he was joined by Bishop Andrew Forster, Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe. The two bishops met and prayed with bereaved family members, friends and neighbours of the deceased and injured.

The Bishop of Raphoe paid tribute to the bravery of local people who put their own safety at risk to help others in the aftermath of the explosion. He said he was “deeply saddened at the loss of life and at the extent of injuries caused”.

“I have witnessed at first-hand the immediate reaction of the local community to the tragedy who, in their bravery, took risks at the site to help others even to the detriment of their own safety. I wish to commend the first responders, and the emergency services of Donegal and Derry, for their high level of professional cooperation and rapid response.

“In the wake of this heart-breaking human tragedy, I am asking all parishes in the Diocese of Raphoe to come together to pray at Mass this weekend, so that people can offer comfort and support to each other and to all who are suffering. God always walks with us, in light and in dark, so let us embrace the power of prayer at this time of need and He will be there for us.”

The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Andrew Forster, said the community in Creeslough will be scarred for many years to come.

"I ask people to keep the bereaved and injured in their prayers, and to remember, too, members of the emergency services - and the people of Creeslough - who have been doing their utmost to save lives. We, as a community, owe them an enormous debt of gratitude.

"It is essential that the cause of Friday afternoon's explosion is established as quickly as possible and that every effort is made to prevent a recurrence."