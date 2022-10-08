Breaking: Little girl among ten dead after Creeslough explosion

Ten people, including a young primary school girl, have lost their lives following an explosion on Friday afternoon in Creeslough.

Four men, three women, a teenage boy, a teenage girl and a young girl described as being of ‘primary school age’ were killed in the blast.

At the request of the coroner, An Garda Síochána are not releasing the names of the deceased.

Superintendent Michael Finn confirmed the latest death toll to media at a press briefing held at Milford Garda Station.

Emergency crews are still at the scene sifting through the rubble as the search for bodies continues.

The explosion at the Applegreen service station occurred at around 3.20pm on Friday, plunging Creeslough and the wider community into darkness.

“The heart had been torn out of our community,” Fr John Joe Duffy, the visibly-upset local parish priest, said.

“This is a tragedy that is beyond belief. It is an accident beyond our imagining.

“This has happened in the heart of our community. A sad reality just unfolded. This is our community, this is the shop where we all meet.”

Eight people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The N56 road remains closed and traffic diversions are in place.