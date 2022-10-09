Search

09 Oct 2022

Taoiseach to visit Creeslough explosion survivors in hospital

Micheál Martin travelled to Creeslough on Saturday evening and met with some bereaved families. Today, he is expected to visit Letterkenny University Hospital, where seven people injured in Friday's explosion are being treated

Eight people were hospitalised following Friday’s fatal explosion with one person in a critical condition

Chris McNulty

09 Oct 2022 11:05 AM

news@donegallive.ie

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, has met with some family members of those killed in Friday’s horror explosion in Creeslough.

Mr Martin travelled to Donegal on Saturday and visited the site of the blast, which claimed ten lives, including a five-year-old girl and two teenagers.

On Sunday, having stayed in the county on Saturday night, he will go to Letterkenny University Hospital to meet survivors.

Having met with emergency service workers and local volunteers, Mr Martin attended a service at St Michael’s Church, with other political leaders.

Mr Martin met with some of the bereaved families.

Eight people were hospitalised with one person in a critical condition having been transferred to a burns unit in a Dublin hospital.

The other seven are in Letterkenny University Hospital, where they are said to be ‘stable’.

“The entire nation is mourning,” Mr Martin said.

“It is truly shocking and tragic.”

