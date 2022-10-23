APPEAL: Gardaí and family concerned for missing teenage girl

Gardaí and the family of a missing teenager say they are concerned for her welfare and have renewed an appeal to help find her.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Gabrielle Patterson who was last seen on Main Street, Kingscourt, County Cavan, at approximately 7pm on Friday, 21st October, 2022.
Gardaí and Gabrielle's family are concerned for the welfare of this young missing person.
Gabrielle is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, long brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Gabrielle was wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black runners and white socks.
Anyone with information on Gabrielle's whereabouts are asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
