Search

29 Oct 2022

Abortion law reform demanded as protesters march in Dublin

Abortion law reform demanded as protesters march in Dublin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 2:15 PM

Protesters have taken to the streets in Dublin to demand abortion law reform in Ireland on the tenth anniversary of the death of a woman refused a termination while miscarrying.

Indian dentist Savita Halappanavar, 31, died in a Galway hospital in 2012 and her death was one of the catalysts for abortion reform in Ireland.

The Irish electorate voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment in a 2018 referendum, ushering in a major liberalisation of Ireland’s abortion law and ending what was effectively a constitutional ban on abortion.

A medical abortion is available up to 12 weeks but abortions thereafter are only allowed if there is a serious threat to the life or health of the mother, or where two clinicians agree there is a fatal foetal abnormality.

Speakers at a march in Dublin called for what they termed the removal of barriers that are forcing some pregnant women to travel to access abortion.

There has also been a call to create a permanent memorial to Ms Halappanavar.

The march, which started at the Garden of Remembrance before proceeding across the city centre to Leinster House, was organised by a number of organisations.

Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women’s Council, said Ms Halappanavar’s death was a turning point in Ireland.

“While abortion is now provided, it remains unfinished business as women and couples continue to travel as they cannot access abortion at home,” she said.

“Our legislation goes against the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and situates abortion outside the normal range of healthcare which women need.

“Urgent reform is needed to decriminalise abortion, remove the three-day wait period and the 12-week limit to enable abortion on request up to viability.”

Ruth Coppinger, a former TD and member of the ROSA Socialist Feminist Movement, said: “A campaign for a permanent memorial to Savita will be launched from the march as a fitting reminder that never again should religious views hold sway over human rights.

“Those who fought for repeal are marching today but so too are young people who don’t remember Savita, but who see the rights of women and LGBT+ people dismantled in the US and see schoolgirls bravely taking on religious dictatorship in Iran.”

Pro Life Campaign spokesperson Eilis Mulroy said it is “unfair and disingenuous” for the tenth anniversary of Ms Halappanavar’s death to see calls for “an even more extreme expansion of the Irish abortion law”.

“Whilst her tragic death was the result of medical oversight, it was not caused by the Eighth Amendment as campaigners for abortion have incessantly claimed,” she said.

“Mismanaged sepsis was the cause of Savita’s death, as backed up by several independent reports, and not the denial of an abortion.

“Ten years on from her death, it is highly inappropriate for campaigners and pro-abortion politicians to continue leaning on myths and mistruths to push for a radical expansion of Ireland’s already extreme abortion law.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media