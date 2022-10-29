Search

29 Oct 2022

'We need to listen to survivors' - Harris launches survey on bullying in higher education

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

29 Oct 2022 3:18 PM

A national survey on student experiences of bullying in higher education has been launched. 

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, launched the department-commissioned online survey today (October 29). 

It will be sent to students at higher education institutions across Ireland, in which they will be asked about experiences of bullying and interactions with other students. 

The survey - which will be conducted by researchers at the DCU Anti-Bullying Centre - will remain open until 30 November. 

It's hoped the project will lead to deeper understanding and the implementation of new or updated policies, processes, training and resources to support higher education institutions in addressing bullying issues. 

Speaking today, Minister Harris said, "I have been very clear that the tertiary education and training sector must lead the way in changing cultures, behaviours and practices across society to ensure that bullying, sexual violence and harassment are not tolerated. 

"I want to bring about institutional change where all forms of unwanted behaviour are eradicated. We need to listen to survivors and work in collaboration to ensure that students and staff have a safe environment to study and work; free from bullying, harassment or other forms of unwanted behaviour." 

Dr. Michael Goldrick, from National College of Ireland, who is leading on the research in collaboration with the DCU Anti-Bullying Centre,said, "This survey will help in the understanding of bullying and cyberbullying among and between higher education students in Ireland. 

"I look forward to working with my team on the findings and I would encourage as many students as possible to respond to the survey." 

