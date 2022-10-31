Search

31 Oct 2022

200 euro electricity payments to go to 2.2 million domestic accounts

200 euro electricity payments to go to 2.2 million domestic accounts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

The first of three 200 euro electricity payments are set to be made to more than 2.2 million domestic accounts amid rising energy costs.

The money will be paid to the domestic electricity accounts, including both bill pay and pay-as-you-go customers, on Tuesday.

The credit line will appear on bills from the start of November and into December, depending on a household’s electricity supplier and billing cycle. The credit is automatic, so people do not need to apply for it.

The second and third payments will be paid in January/February and March/April.

It is estimated that the total package of 600 euro in energy credits would equate to around 25% of the estimated annual bill for electricity for a typical household.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said the payments are part of a 2.4 billion euro package of support.

“We know from research that this type of financial support is necessary and that it does help,” he said.

“Everyone in Ireland is affected by the energy crisis and the rising cost of living.

“The Government is acutely aware of the difficulties people are facing, in particular older people, people on lower incomes, young families, renters and many more.

“A 2.4 billion package of supports was implemented earlier this year and a package of once-off measures worth 2.5 billion was included in the Budget 2023.

“We cannot cushion people completely from the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, analysis shows that the combination of universal measures and targeted measures introduced in the Budget will help protect households, in particular those at greatest risk of energy poverty.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely as we move into the winter.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media