Search

02 Nov 2022

Over half of customers faced 'challenges' switching bank accounts

High percentage of customers facing 'challenges' switching bank accounts

Reporter:

David Power

02 Nov 2022 11:13 AM

Sixty per cent of people switching banks have encountered "challenges" in relation to things direct debits and payments, ahead of the closure of Ulster Bank and KBC branches. 

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has published its second wave of research on KBC and Ulster Bank current account switching.

It shows that 52% of consumers who have their main account with Ulster Bank or KBC have opened a new account, with almost two-thirds of Ulster Bank customers who plan on switching expecting to have done so within the next month

The research found that 1 in 8 consumers have yet to decide on a new provider, compared to 1 in 4 in July. Almost one in four consumers are prepared to consider an online-only banking provider without branch services in Ireland but 73% would not consider it.

60% of consumers reported challenges switching, with transferring direct debits and payments (29%) continuing to be the most significant issue, with a further 10% reporting difficulties in accessing in-person support.

Of consumers who had already switched, 28% said a local bank branch was the main reason for choosing their new provider, particularly for those over the age of 65 (49%). Having a previous or existing relationship with their bank (26%) was also an important factor.

CCPC urges people to remember to research and compare their switching options carefully.

It urges people to ensure they find a new current account provider that best suits your needs.

For more information on switching current accounts and personal finances, visit the CCPC  Switching Hub.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media