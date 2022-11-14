Ireland experiences highest November temperature on record

Ireland recorded its highest minimum temperature in November on Sunday night
Met Éireann released provisional figures showing the unusually high temperatures for this time of year.
The national forecaster confirmed that 15.5 degrees was recorded at Shannon Airport, while temperatures in excess of 15 degrees were also recorded at the Phoenix Park in Dublin.
While there was heavy rain around many parts of the country in the evening, the mild and warm weather in the early afternoon was completely at odds with what is the norm in mid-November.
The FAI cup final, which is normally played in bitterly cold conditions, saw players take to the field in conditions which were more like a warm spring day.
The weather prompted Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to say we have "never had an Autumn like this one" noting that weather systems are "switching into some erratic new gear".
We have never had an Autumn like this one, where temperatures are way above average and the wind blows as if a sign that our whole weather systems are switching into to some erratic new gear. #climate-change #WeHaveToActNow pic.twitter.com/Z9Z2fsGJnk— Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) November 10, 2022
The high temperatures prompted Carlow Weather to declare it "fierce mild" for this time of year, but it forecast changes on the way.
Up to 17c in the Northwest of Ireland now and over 20c in North Wales, partly due to foehn wind there. Fierce mild for mid November but heading back to more normal temperatures next week. pic.twitter.com/4cLULdInPA— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 13, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.