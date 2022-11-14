SHOCKING: Five people dead on Irish roads in the last FIVE days in FIVE separate collisions

Five deaths have occurred in five separate collisions on Irish roads over the last five days.

That's according to data from An Garda Síochána, which also reveals a significant rise in road deaths up to November 2022 compared to the year prior.

One hundred and thirty five people have died on the road so far this year, marking a 16% jump from the 116 deaths recorded in 2021 and a 15% rise from 117 in 2019.

According to Garda data - accurate up to 9am on November 14 2022 - two collisions occurred on November 9, one on November 10, and two others on November 13, leading to the deaths of a teenage girl, a pedestrian in her 40s, a pedestrian in her 60s, a motorcyclist in his 20s, and a pedestrian in his 60s.

In a Twitter post published today (Monday November 14), Gardaí stated: "135 fatalities on our roads this year is an increase of 19 on 2021 figures and an increase of 18 on 2019 figures. Every life lost is one too many. Road traffic collisions not only change lives, they irreparably change others."

The teenage girl - a front-seat passenger - died at the scene of a two-car collision on the Ramelton Road in Letterkenny, Co Donegal on Wednesday November 9.

Male drivers of both vehicles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

The pedestrian in her early 60s passed away at Mater Misericordiae University Hospital after being seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcyclist at the junction of Eden Quay/Beresfrod Place in Dublin 1 on Wednesday November 9.

The driver of the motorcycle was uninjured and did not require medical treatment.

The pedestrian in her mid-40s died at the scene of a collision involving a car on the N10 at Spring Hill in Co Kilkenny on Thursday November 10.

The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

A male motorcyclist aged 29 years of age was fatally injured in a collision with a tractor on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath in Co Louth on Sunday November 13.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

A male pedestrian aged 67 years of age died at the scene of a collision involving a car on the N24 at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary, also on November 13.

The male driver of the car (42) was taken to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A total of 28 pedestrians have died so far this year, as well as 22 passengers, 22 motorcyclists, 54 drivers, 7 pedal cyclists, 1 e-scooter driver/passenger, and 1 pillion passenger/other.