Limerick dominate GAA hurling All-Star nominations

All-Ireland champions Limerick have a full set of 15 players included as nine different counties are represented in the hurling nominations for the 2021 PwC All-Stars announced today (Thursday).

After a summer that saw the Treaty County sweep all before them to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup, John Kiely’s outstanding champions bring that dominance to the final list of 45 nominations.

Also announced today are the players who have been shortlisted for the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Award with Limerick again setting the standard. Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch will be voted on by their peers for the overall award.

The vote for the PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Award will be contested between Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody, Cork’s Shane Barrett and Clare’s Aidan McCarthy. Nickie Quaid, Eoin Murphy and Patrick Collins form a high calibre trio contesting the

goalkeeping award.

In defence, the 18 nominees are from Limerick, Cork, Waterford, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Clare.

The six midfield nominees include the high scoring Laois player Paddy Purcell. Dublin wing forward and captain Danny Sutcliffe and Wexford captain Lee Chin are their counties sole representatives in a star-studded list of 18 attackers who will be cut to six for the final 15.

The full county breakdown for the hurling nominations is Limerick 15, Cork nine, Waterford seven, Kilkenny five, three each for Clare and Tipperary and one each for Dublin, Laois and Wexford.

Congratulating the nominees, Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “I want to congratulate all of those who have been chosen among this distinguished list of nominees for the PwC All-Stars.

To be recognised and shortlisted as being among the cream of the crop from what was yet another thrilling hurling summer is a significant achievement for all the players, and is shared by their families, clubs and the communities they represent. I also congratulate the contenders announced for the PwC Hurler of the Year and the PwC Young Hurler of the Year. Since 1971

the All-Stars has been synonymous with excellence. Our thanks to PwC for their continuing support of this wonderful scheme.”

Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “For the last 50 years the All-Star Awards have marked competitiveness and success on the pitch, but also preparation, bravery and sacrifice away from it. On behalf of everyone at PwC, sincere congratulations to each of the 45 hurlers nominated for the 2021 PwC All-Stars. Despite the ongoing challenges in 2021, their outstanding individual performances throughout the season have entertained and captivated us all. These nominations recognise their outstanding dedication and are hugely deserved."

Tom Parsons, Chief Executive of the GPA, said: “To be nominated for a PwC All-Star is special and congratulations to the 45 players who have had their individual performances recognised by the selection committee to whom I also want to say thanks. Heartiest congratulations too, to the nominees for the PwC Hurler of the Year and the PwC Young Hurler of the Year. To be on

those shortlists given the many outstanding performances in 2021 is a great achievement in itself. I also want to take the time to recognise all inter-county players, male and female, who provided us with much needed entertainment against the backdrop of the pandemic this year. What you have done for the morale of the country should not be underestimated. Thank you.”

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games correspondents from across, print, radio, TV and digital media, chaired by Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy.

The PwC All-Star nominations in football will be released tomorrow. The presentation of the PwC All-Star awards will take place on December 10 in a televised ceremony that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions and will be confirmed in due course.

PwC All-Stars Hurling nominations 2021

Goalkeepers

Patrick Collins (Cork)

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon (all Limerick)

Tim O’Mahony, Seán O’Donoghue, Mark Coleman, Robert Downey (all Cork)

Calum Lyons, Kieran Bennett, Conor Prunty (all Waterford)

Huw Lalor, Paddy Deegan (all Kilkenny)

Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher (all Tipperary)

Rory Hayes (Clare)

Midfielders

Will O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan (all Limerick)

Cathal Malone, Tony Kelly (all Clare)

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Paddy Purcell (Laois)

Forwards

Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, Peter Casey, Seamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane (all Limerick)

Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston, Jack O’Connor (all Cork)

Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson (all Waterford)

Eoin Cody, TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)

Lee Chin (Wexford)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees

Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch (all Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year nominees

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Shane Barrett (Cork), Aidan McCarthy (Clare)