Storm Barra forces postponement of Tuesday's card at Tramore

Today’s meeting at Tramore has been postponed until Thursday due to Storm Barra which has brought high winds and flooding to coastal areas.

Red and orange weather warnings are in effect for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra sweeps in on Tuesday, prompting officials at Tramore to make an early decision on Monday, in conjunction with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board and Horse Racing Ireland, to call off Tuesday's card.

Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said: “The weather forecast has got worse as the day has gone on and we are now faced with the risk of high winds and gusts which could reach up to 130km/h during race time.

“Following numerous conversations with various stakeholders today and with Met Eireann, we felt it was prudent to make an early call to postpone the fixture in the interest of safety for all participants and those who may have been planning to travel to Tramore," he said on Monday afternoon.

“Thanks to the cooperation of others, we are now in a position to host the meeting on Thursday and we will have a ground update before fresh declarations are made on Tuesday.”