Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal cross country athlete to make Ireland debut at European championships next month

Buncrana's Sarah Kelly called up for U20 squad after impressing at national championships at weekend

Sarah Kelly

DEBUT: Donegal athlete Sarah Kelly will make her first appearance in the green singlet next month

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

A talented young Donegal cross country runner is set to make her Ireland debut next month.

Buncrana's Sarah Kelly will be part of the six-woman U20 team that will compete at the European Cross Country Championships in Portugal on December 8.

The 19-year-old, a second year physio student at UCD, got the nod after her impressive fourth place finish in the women's junior race at the National Cross Country Championships in Abbottstown on Sunday.

The Inishowen AC member told Donegal Live: "I got an email from Athletics Ireland this morning (Monday) and I was delighted.

"I've represented Northern Ireland before, but I've never been called up to the national team. It's something I've always hoped for and I don't think it's quite sunk in yet."

Kelly just missed out on the medals at Abbottstown, finishing one second behind Mayo runner Maeve Gallagher. 

"I was in second place for a good while," she said, "but I started to feel a bit dizzy as we approached the last corner and the other two girls had that last kick in them.

"But I'm happy enough and really looking forward to going out to Lisbon now. 

"I haven't had a chance to talk to Emmett (Dunleavy, coach) about it yet, but I suppose I would like to place in the top 50. The field will be massive, so for me that would be a good result.

"My mileage has gone through the roof since I got back to college in September, and I had a good four weeks there where I was doing around 80 miles.

"I'm nervous about the Europeans, certainly, but excited at the same time - I'll just go out there and see what happens."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie