NATIONAL: Gardaí launch urgent appeal following discovery of two bodies

Gardaí have launched a major operation following the discovery of two bodies in Co Cork
Gardaí investigating the discovery of two bodies at a house near Mitchelstown in north Cork say they are urgently looking to trace the whereabouts of a red Toyota Corolla van.
The alarm was raised at around midnight after gardai were alerted to an incident at a property in a rural area not far from the Limerick border.
In an appeal, issued by the Garda press office on Friday morning, information is being sought in relation to the red van which has a registration number 03-WW-1556.
"Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident at a domestic premises outside of Mitchelstown, County Cork, following the discovery of the bodies of two elderly men. Gardaí are continuing to trace the whereabouts of a red Toyota Corolla Van, registration 03-WW-1556," read a brief statement issued by the Garda press office.
Gardaí are appealing to any members of the public with information to call 999 immediately. They should not approach the vehicle.
It's reported that armed gardaí from the Limerick division were deployed overnight to assist their colleagues in Cork.
The scene has been preserved and the office of the State pathologist notified.
