National: Gardai discover body in burning car in County Limerick

A body was discovered in a burning car in west Limerick on Saturday afternoon, gardai have confirmed.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in the Tournafulla area yesterday afternoon at approximately 3pm. A body was discovered in a vehicle that was discovered on fire in the area."

Abbeyfeale Fire Service attended the scene and put out the blaze.

Gardai said the the body has since been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place.

Garda investigations are ongoing but it is understood that nobody else is being sought in connection with the tragic incident.

Separately, Gardai are investigating the discovery of the body of a man in Limerick city. The male, believed to be aged in his 40s, was discovered inside an apartment on Alphonsus Street in the city centre at approximately 1.30pm on Friday afternoon.