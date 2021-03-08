NATIONAL: Firearms, ammunition and balaclavas found in cars as gardaí make seven arrests

Contact
Cavan Gardaí have arrested seven men following an operation targeting a potential Blackmail/Extortion plot in Co. Cavan, yesterday afternoon, Sunday 7th March 2021.
Gardaí in Cavan district, acting on information received, identified four cars in the area and conducted a number of stop and searches.
A stop and search of the first car resulted in the arrest of its occupants, two men in their 20s, under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.
A stop and search of a second car resulted in the discovery of a number of balaclavas. The three male occupants all aged in their 30s were arrested under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.
A stop and search of a third car resulted in the discovery of a number of concealed firearms and ammunition. The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 40s was arrested under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.
A fourth vehicle was stopped and searched and the sole occupant, a man in his 30s was arrested under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.
All seven men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ballyconnell and Cavan Garda Stations.
A number of mobile phones and other items have been seized.
This investigation is ongoing.
