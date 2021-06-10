Woman accused of murdering two-year-old will go on trial in September

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will go on trial in Waterford in September
A woman accused of murdering a two-year-old child in the south of the country will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in September.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will go on trial in Waterford on September 13 charged with murdering the child on July 5, 2019. The court heard on Thursday that the case could last up to four weeks.
She was due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in February but the case was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions as the courts were not swearing-in new juries to hear trials.
At the last hearing of the case in February, the court also imposed an order anonymising the accused woman after a defence application.
More News
PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea and Superintendent Goretti Sheridan from the gardai speaking at a press conference this afternoon about the joint operation.
Sligo University Hospital: Patients attending the emergency department, outpatient and other appointments are facing delays
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.