Woman accused of murdering two-year-old will go on trial in September

Woman charged with murdering child in July , 2019

Woman accused of murdering a two-year-old in the south of the country will go on trial in September

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will go on trial in Waterford in September

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A woman accused of murdering a two-year-old child in the south of the country will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in September.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will go on trial in Waterford on September 13 charged with murdering the child on July 5, 2019. The court heard on Thursday that the case could last up to four weeks.

She was due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in February but the case was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions as the courts were not swearing-in new juries to hear trials.

At the last hearing of the case in February, the court also imposed an order anonymising the accused woman after a defence application.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie