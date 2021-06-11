Very welcome news that 11 Irish hospitals have no Covid patients

The eight adult and three children's hospitals have no inpatients with Covid-19

Covid round up

The Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid welcomed the news

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues, news that there are 11 hospitals in Ireland with no Covid patients is a sure sign that huge steps have been in the battle against the virus.

The Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid took to Twitter on Friday morning to share the good news that the following hospitals had zero Covid-19 patients: Sligo, Galway, St James's, Naas, Tullamore, Kilkenny, Mercy, Waterford and the the three vhildren's hospitals at Temple St, Crumlinand Tallaght.

"It is a great relief for patients, public and staff," he said.

