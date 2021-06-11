Very welcome news that 11 Irish hospitals have no Covid patients

As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues, news that there are 11 hospitals in Ireland with no Covid patients is a sure sign that huge steps have been in the battle against the virus.

The Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid took to Twitter on Friday morning to share the good news that the following hospitals had zero Covid-19 patients: Sligo, Galway, St James's, Naas, Tullamore, Kilkenny, Mercy, Waterford and the the three vhildren's hospitals at Temple St, Crumlinand Tallaght.

"It is a great relief for patients, public and staff," he said.