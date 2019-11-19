Grey start but better by afternoon in Donegal

Grey start this morning, rain in most areas in the early morning, easing for a time with a short spell of light rain around the middle of the day - early afternoon especially. Mainly dry later this afternoon and evening. Fresh southeast winds. Highest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann say tonight will be cloudy and and mild. A few showers. However, showers will be heavy and prolonged later tonight. Minimum temperatures 1 to 4 degrees. Touch of grass frost. Moderate to fresh south breezes.

Some sunny spells tomorrow Wednesday. Mainly dry in the morning. Widespread showers in the afternoon. The showers heavy and prolonged in the evening. Fresh southeast winds. Highest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.