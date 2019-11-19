Ceol le Chéile wins top award in Croke Park

Ceol le Chéile, Donegal’s choir of the ages has won the overall National Age Friendly Recognition at a gala ceremony in Croke Park on Thursday last.

Ceol le Chéile was one of four projects shortlisted for the Age Friendly Active and Healthy Ageing

Established in February 2018 Ceol le Chéile was an initiative of the Donegal Age Friendly Strategy which aimed to provide social participation opportunities for older people and cross community activity between young people and older people in Donegal.

Designed initially as a health and wellness project, research has shown that participation in this choir has helped older people who are dealing with health issues such as dementia, depression and mobility issues as well as many children and young people who have seen their confidence grow.

Ceol le Cheile have performed at many events over the last two years including during Earagail Arts Festival, Donegal Bay and Bluestacks Festival, Connecting for Life conferences to name but a few. Participants range from age 7 to people in their late eighties.