Man in his 60s dies in fatal road collision in Sligo

Gardaí are investigating a fatal two vehicle road traffic collision, involving a van and a jeep that occurred on the R284 at Jinks Cross, Carraroe (this evening) Tuesday, 19th November, at approximately 7pm.

The sole occupant of the jeep, a male, in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigations. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.