Funeral of Arranmore man Lee Early will take place today

The late Lee Early whose funeral will take place today on Arranmore
The funeral of 26-year-old Lee Early will take place today in St Crone's Church, Arranmore.
Lee, hugely popular and well known, drowned in the early hours of Sunday morning, after the car he and a friend were in, slipped off Poolawaddy Pier into the sea. The other man got to shore and raised the alarm.
Lee, who served as a volunteer with the RNLI in Arranmore, also worked on the local island ferry.
His funeral will take place at noon today. He’ll be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
